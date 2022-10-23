People in Chittoor make a beeline for Hosur in Tamil Nadu to purchase fire crackers

Crackers are available in Hosur at half of the price in Kuppam; Chittoor officials accord permissions to 160 outlets for sale of crackers for three days

Fire crackers stocked up at a godown ahead of Deepavali, in Chittoor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

At a time when an excitement is in the air about a grand Deepavali this year after two years of muted celebration owing to the coronavirus pandemic, people of Chittoor are making a beeline for the neighbouring Tamil Nadu to buy fire crackers available for almost half the price there.

Even as the police and revenue officials have issued permission for 160 cracker shops across the district, people are preferring to buy crackers from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, 40 km from Kuppam if one takes a short route through Mallappa Konda.

Lakshmi Narayana, a resident of Kuppam, says that about 40% of people living in the the tri-State junction area depends on Hosur for buying crackers. “A box of crackers which sells at ₹1,200 here is available for just ₹400 in Hosur and this is a welcome offer for the middle-class families. The rush across the inter-state border will last for two days more,” he says.

Meanwhile, the officials in Chittoor have given three-day permission for the sale of crackers as against two days in the past and the traders, who had their fingers crossed owing to the possible rain under the influence of the Cyclone Sitrang over the Bay of Bengal, are hopeful of a good business as the cyclone spared Andhra Pradesh.

People say that many new brands of crackers have flooded the market this time. The branded crackers are sold at heavy prices, while the new brands are available at affordable cost.

“We are hopeful of a good business this year. The trade took a hit owing to COVID-19 for two years. The prices may reduce slightly on October 24 and 25,” says Gopi at a cracker outlet in Chittoor.

District Fire Officer (Chittoor) Chowdepalle Peddireddi says that all cracker traders have been instructed to follow the safety norms.

Political leaders and business families have procured huge stocks of crackers from Tamil Nadu for distribution to the public and their staff respectively.

Meanwhile, garment shops have launched discount sale in Chittoor and in the municipalities of Nagari, Palamaner, Punganur, and Kuppam, attracting huge crowds.

The meat and poultry shops witnessed good business on Sunday, on the eve of Naraka Chaturthi.