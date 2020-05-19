People in Chandragiri to get Ramzan Tohfa at their doorstep

Members of the Muslim community in Chandragiri constituency will get 10 essential commodities under Ramzan Tohfa at their doorstep, with their legislator and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday initiating the process of delivering them through the volunteers.

The gift pack includes rice, vermicelli, dalda, sugar and ghee used for making sweets during the Ramzan. “Muslims need not feel left out due to the crisis situation”, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy announced while symbolically distributing the goods to a select few at Thondavada near here.

Volunteers started the process of transporting the Tohfa bags to the identified families across the constituency spread over Chandragiri, Tirupati rural, Ramachandrapuram, Pakala and Chinnagottigallu mandals. Chandragiri MPDO Radhamma and Tahsildar A. Chandramohan took part in the event.