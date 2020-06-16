People ignoring quarantine norms to face criminal cases

In an attempt to contain the coronavirus cases which saw a considerable rise in Vizianagram and Srikakulam districts after the lockdown norms are relaxed, the authorities have launched several stringent measures.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas have asked the police officials to book criminal cases against the people who ignore the home quarantine norms.

The ‘Unlock-1’ has emerged as a challenge for both Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Around 35,000 people have returned to both districts in the last two weeks. Both the districts have many people who are working in different parts of the country as migrant workers.

Infection count

Srikakulam district which had reported no COVID cases till a month ago is witnessing positive cases daily. The district has registered 384 cases including 271 active ones till date.

Around 10 cases have been reported from the district headquarters itself.

“Many people are going to markets, paying no heed to the COVID protocols. A criminal case has been registered against a migrant worker who ignored to follow the home quarantine rules norms. Similar action will be taken against the people who violate quarantine norms,” said Mr. Nivas.

Migrant workers

The situation in Vizianagaram district is no different. The positive cases which was 31 in May last week have gone up with the arrival of people during the Unlock-1 period. As many as 22 persons who returned from Chennai have been tested positive, apart from 29 positive cases among the Vijayawada returnees, said District Medical and Health Officer J. Ravikumar.

People who returned from Hyderabad, Nellore, Ongole and other places have been admitted to hospital.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has urged people to follow the social distancing norms. “The police officials have been instructed to impose fines on the people who venture out without wearing masks. More stringent measures will follow to control the pandemic,” he said.