People heed curfew call in East Godavari district

People from all walks of life voluntarily followed the curfew guidelines on Sunday by staying at home except in emergency situations across the East Godavari district.
The 24-hour curfew was imposed in the district from Sunday morning in the wake of spread of COVID-19. The curfew will be in force on every Sunday. The streets, roads and public places wore a desert look since early morning.
A total of 695 cases have been reported over the past 24 hours ending Sunday morning in the district. A total of 143 and 142 cases have been reported in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities respectively.
In rural parts of the district, Ramachandrapuram witnessed 54 cases. A total of 69 and 50 cases have been reported in Mandapeta and Samalkota mandals respectively.
District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has designated seven private hospitals as COVID-19 hospitals in Rajamahendravam. Sai Hospital, KIMS-Bollineni, Raju Neuro, Sreelatha hospital, Delta hospital, Naveen emergency and Universal hospitals have been permitted to treat the COVID-19 patients and charge the fee as per the recent guidelines issued by the State government.
“The seven hospitals fall in the category-B hospitals where COVID and non-COVID cases are treated,” Mr. Reddy said
In an official release, he said that 7,000 tests were being conducted every day in the and there was no impact of the curfew on tests.
