People get respite from the scorching sun in Vizianagaram

June 11, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

People of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts could get some respite from the scorching heat on June 11 after a gap of two weeks with cloudy weather bringing the much-needed relief. The temperatures came down significantly on Sunday enabling the people to come out of their homes.

The temperatures had crossed 40 degrees celsius in almost all towns of these two districts recently. It touched 44 degrees in the tribal areas of Parvatipuram. It was almost a curfew-like situation in Vizainagaram for the last few days with hardly any traffic on the busy roads such as MG Road, Ring Road, Nellimarla route and other places.

The temperatures came down significantly on Sunday morning. Due to the cloudy weather, people could go to markets including PW Market and Rythu Bazaars, located at R and B Junction, Dasannapeta and old Maharaja Hospital.

“People should not take a risk by spending more time in open areas, in spite of the cloudy weather. Heat waves will also lead to many health problems,” says senior Physician Boddapati Nageswara Rao. Vizianagaram district medical and health authorities have also cautioned people against coming out of their houses between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when temperatures would be high for a couple of weeks.