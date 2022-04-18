People-friendly policing is a priority, says A.P. Home Minister

Taneti Vanitha taking charge as the Home Minister at the Secretariat on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Taneti Vanitha took charge as the Minister for Home and Disaster Management at the Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Monday.

On the occasion, Ms. Vanitha said that she would take measures to improve transparency and ensure immediate response and accountability in the Police Department.

“The objective is to make the police friendly to people. The State government led by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has brought in many administrative reforms. Administration has been decentralised. Steps have been taken to ensure that justice is delivered to all without discrimination,” said the Minister.

Ms. Vanitha further said that the Chief Minister’s efforts to make the Police Department people-friendly had started yielding result. “Top priority will be given to addressing the problems of people,” she said after signing a file relating to the according immediate permission to the people who were visiting the accused and criminals in jails.

Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Viswajit and others were present on the occasion.