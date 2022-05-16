People fed up with failures of YSRCP govt., say TDP leaders

They claim influx of activists into the party from YSRCP

Former Minister and TDP in-charge of Rajam Kondru Muralimohan said that all sections of society were eagerly waiting to teach a lesson to the ruling YSRCP in the 2024 elections as development came to a standstill in the State.

The TDP is holding Mini Mahanadu programmes in Assembly constituencies ahead of the State-level Mahanadu to be organised on May 28 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.

Addressing TDP leaders and activists in the Mini Mahanadu at Rajam on Monday, Mr. Muralimohan said that only former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a clear vision on development which was evident from the creation of wealth in Hyderabad and other districts of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh during his tenure.

“The YSRCP government utterly failed in ensuring development and economic activity in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, it has put heavy tax burden on people. Skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, petroleum products and electricity charges turned lives miserable,” he added.

TDP Vizianagaram district and Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency in-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna said that many sarpanches and other leaders were joining the TDP as they were unable to face the people in the absence of development in villages. He said that Kumaram village sarpanch Mulli Ramadevi and other leaders had joined the TDP voluntarily.

Meanwhile, TDP Vizianagaram Assembly constituency in-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju reviewed the arrangements for the Mini Mahanadu to be held at Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s bungalow, which is the TDP’s district office. She said that the people of all sections were fed up with the YSRCP rule and it was evident from the joining of YSRCP activists in the TDP in a big way.

The party claimed that around 350 YSRCP activists of various wards joined TDP in the last one month.