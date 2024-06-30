ADVERTISEMENT

People faced many problems during the emergency period, says BJP leader

Published - June 30, 2024 05:57 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘The Congress leaders should apologise to people for the atrocities committed during the emergency period’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao addressing the media in Srikakulam on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Sunday alleged that hundreds of human rights activists, Dalit leaders and others were harassed by the then Congress government which imposed emergency during 1975-77. Addressing the media conference here, he said that the Congress government’s atrocities during emergency period could not be forgotten.

“Hundreds of emergency victims still recall their horrible days. Many of them were in exile with threats from the police. The Congress leaders, who speak continuously about the guidelines and procedures of the Indian Constitution, should apologise to people for the atrocities committed during the emergency period,” said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao.

BJP State Executive Committee member Attada Ravibabji, BJP district general secretary Chintapalli Durgarao Gandhi and others were present.

