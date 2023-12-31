GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People eagerly waiting for the formation of TDP-Jana Sena Party government in Andhra Pradesh, says Aditi Gajapathi Raju

December 31, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju participating in the door-to-door campaign in BC Colony in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

The Telugu Desam Party’s Vizianagaram Assembly constituency in-charge Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju on Sunday said that people of all sections of society were eagerly waiting for the formation of TDP-Jana Sena Party government in the State as they understood that the YSRCP government has no vision for the development of the State.

Along with party senior leaders Kandi Murali Naidu and A.A. Raju, she met people in BC Colony of Vizianagaram as part of the door-to-door campaign to highlight TDP’s assurances such as Talliki Vandanam, Adabidda Nidhi, free bus facility for women, 20 lakh job opportunities for youngsters and Act for the protection of backward classes. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the assurances given by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had already caught the attention of people.

Mr. Murali Naidu said that YSRCP government’s welfare schemes were absolutely unproductive and would not be useful for people in the long run. Mr. Raju, who is also a senior Advocate in AP High Court, said that backward classes would come back into the TDP’s fold very soon as they fear about violence and attacks on BCs and downtrodden sections.

