People eager to oust YSRCP, says Nakka

Vijayawada

21 September 2021 00:06 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Nakka Anand Babu on Monday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of making baseless claims regarding the results of the MPTC, ZPTC elections, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anand Babu refuted the Chief Minister’s claims that some forces along with a section of the media tried to create hurdles for his government. “There is no truth in the claims that the ruling YSRCP won the elections due to the blessings of the voters. In reality, people are averse to the YSRCP regime and are waiting for a chance to unseat the Chief Minister. It is shameful that the YSRCP has destroyed all systems and used fear as a weapon even in the local body elections,” he said.

“The TDP boycotted the local body elections only after seeing the ruling party’s gross misuse of power. TDP candidates were attacked, their nomination papers torn apart and volunteers used to create a fear psychosis everywhere. Unprecedented attacks and electoral violations occurred in Thamballapalle, Pulivendula, Punganur, Macherla, Gurajala, and Srikalahasti among other places. Mr. Jagan has turned the local polls into a farce,” Mr. Anand Babu added.