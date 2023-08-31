People did not forget that Naidu compromised for special package in lieu of SCS: YSRCP 

August 31, 2023 03:41 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) made a scathing attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks that he walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the interests of the State and to achieve Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to reporters at YSRCP office on Wednesday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the people did not forget how Mr. Naidu accused the Prime Minister. Neither, did they forget that the former Chief Minister compromised for a special package in lieu of SCS to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu was moving heaven and earth to keep his flock together. The TDP cadres were disillusioned with his leadership and were leaving the party. A person who served as Chief Minister for 14 years was unable to say that he could contest alone in the elections. In fact, Mr. Naidu did not face any election without alliances nor he could dare to do so. Mr. Naidu had no capacity to field candidates in all 175 Assembly constituencies. The TDP leaders were living in false reality thinking that they were tricking the people, he alleged.

Claims were being made that the efforts were to ensure that the anti-incumbency vote did not split. The people had no faith in Mr. Naidu or the TDP. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a positive vote of 70%. Even if all political parties joined hands, it was not possible to stop the victory of the YSRCP, Mr. Reddy said.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari were trying to build bridges between Mr. Naidu and the BJP. Also, Mr. Naidu was craving to forge an alliance with the BJP. Ms. Purandeswari had turned out to be an agent of TDP in the BJP. And it was the reason behind showering praises by Mr. Naidu on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It would be a straight fight and the people would have a clarity only if the BJP, TDP and JSP joined hands, he said.

By ignoring Lakshmi Parvathi for the event to release a commemorative ₹100 coin on TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao, they troubled the soul of NTR. Mr. Naidu resorted to dirty politics in this regard, and backstabbed NTR once again. Rashtrapati Bhavan was made a venue for politics, he added.

