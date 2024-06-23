ADVERTISEMENT

People completely rejected Jagan, says TDP MLA

Published - June 23, 2024 06:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar

Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar on Sunday said that people from all sections of society had completely rejected former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would not regain its glory in the future. Mr. Ravikumar, who defeated former Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam, was given a rousing reception both in Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa on his first visit to the district after he was elected to the Assembly.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the N. Chandrababu Naidu government would give priority for both welfare and development, which were equally important. “YSRCP leaders and activists are also unhappy with Mr. Jagan. It was evident with their uproar in Pulivendula when Mr. Jagan came to meet them. He will not get back the people’s mandate in any election hereafter,” he added.

