GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People completely rejected Jagan, says TDP MLA

Published - June 23, 2024 06:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar

Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar

Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar on Sunday said that people from all sections of society had completely rejected former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would not regain its glory in the future. Mr. Ravikumar, who defeated former Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam, was given a rousing reception both in Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa on his first visit to the district after he was elected to the Assembly.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the N. Chandrababu Naidu government would give priority for both welfare and development, which were equally important. “YSRCP leaders and activists are also unhappy with Mr. Jagan. It was evident with their uproar in Pulivendula when Mr. Jagan came to meet them. He will not get back the people’s mandate in any election hereafter,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.