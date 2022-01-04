People bearing the brunt of Jagan’s reckless policies, alleges Naidu

GUNTUR

04 January 2022 23:46 IST

‘Chief Minister bent on ruining State in an irreparable manner’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday described Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “betrayer” and a “liar,” who was bent on ruining Andhra Pradesh in an irreparable manner.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Naidu termed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “man of destruction,” whose government “perpetrated attacks on constitutional institutions, obstructed Polavaram project, demolished Amaravati, centralised corruption, and increased the financial burden on the poor people.”

‘Destructive approach’

“The destruction, which had begun with the demolition of the government’s Praja Vedika in 2019, has been going on even now,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The poorer sections are bearing the brunt of Mr. Reddy’s reckless policies, which have also pushed the State into a debt trap,” he observed.

Educated people and businesses might go to other States for opportunities, but the poor people would have to remain in Andhra Pradesh and repay the mounting debt, he said.

“Destruction is easy, bit it will require a lot of effort to construct anything,” Mr. Naidu observed.

Stating that the government’s decision on Amaravati marked the peak of Mr. Reddy’s “destructive approach,” Mr. Naidu said more than 29,000 farmers had voluntarily given 33,000 acres for a noble objective of constructing a capital for the State.

“Intellectuals should debate the issue and analyse the disastrous consequences of the government’s three-capital move,” he said.

Reverse tenders

Blaming the YSRCP government’s reverse tendering for the delay in the Polavaram project, Mr. Naidu wondered whether Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be able to complete the project this year.

“Can the government release a White Paper on the delay? They have promised to complete Polavaram by December 2021, but the DPR has not yet been finalised,” Mr. Naidu said.

The Chief Minister should explain why he could not obtain clearances for such an important project even after 32 months, he said.

Mr. Reddy failed to live up to the people’s expectations because of his “corrupt agenda,” Mr. Naidu said, and alleged that the Chief Minister had ignored the interlinking of rivers, brought out a “jobless” calendar, chased away big industries, destroyed agriculture, and removed Anna Canteens.