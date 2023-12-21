ADVERTISEMENT

People are yearning for a change: Naidu

December 21, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He asserted that the people placed their trust in the TDP - Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister, TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the large gathering during the ‘Yuva Galam - Navasakam’ programme which is being organised by the TDP as part of concluding ceremony of TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ at Polipalli in Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Raju V

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on social media platform ‘X’ on Thursday that the Yuva Galam - Nava Sakam programsent out a loud and clear message that the people of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) were yearning for a change and have decided to ‘reclaim’ the State (from the ruling YSR Congress Party). 

He asserted that the people placed their trust in the TDP - Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance, and thanked the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for bolstering the TDP’s fight against the YSRCP. 

‘Together we shall rebuild A.P. like no other State in the country. My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined us at Yuva Galam - NavaSakam. The revolution begins’, Mr. Naidu said, while congratulating his son and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on the successful completion of his Yuva Galam Padayatra. 

