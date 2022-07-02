People are satisfied with govt. performance, says Minister

Kakani directs officials to redress grievances raised by public

Kakani directs officials to redress grievances raised by public

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Saturday said that the State government has taken a bold decision to go to the people fully confident of its performance in the last three years and with a view to hear their grievances, if any, and rectify mistakes.

Visiting Veerampalli village, near Manobolu in Sarvepalli Assembly constituency, the Minister said, “It is natural for political parties to make promises while in the Opposition. But it requires a lot of courage to visit the people to know their satisfaction levels and take suggestions from them to improve the government’s functioning further.’‘

Unlike during the previous Telugu Desam Party government when the benefits of welfare schemes were given only to those recommended by the local Janmabhoomi committees, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government now implemented welfare schemes on a scale never seen before to benefit one and all and in a most transparent manner, he said. He inspected the newly-constructed village secretariat building, the Rythu Bharosa Kendram and the newly repaired side canal in the village.

He promised to rectify the technical glitches which were responsible for the exclusion of the names of beneficiaries of some welfare schemes. He took complaints from the villagers and gave necessary directions to the officials concerned who accompanied him during the ‘‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’‘ programme, for their speedy resolution.

He later told reporters that ‘‘the satisfaction levels of people over the government’s performance are high’‘.