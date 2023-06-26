People are not slaves in a democracy, says Pawan Kalyan

June 26, 2023 05:11 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - MALKIPURAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on June 25 (Sunday) asserted that people of Andhra Pradesh “are not Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s slaves.”

Addressing a public meeting during his Varahi Yatra here in Konaseema district, Mr. Pawan Kalayan said, “In the recent elections to various local bodies, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) created an environment in which aspirants were threatened to withdraw from the fray. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should note that people are not slaves in a democracy.”

“As an individual, I do not hate you (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy). You rule well and win the hearts of people. Pulivendula politics will be retaliated with our revolutionary ideology if any attempt is made to implement them in the peaceful Godavari region,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The JSP chief said that he was committed to uniting the communities, instead of doing petty politics with the support of any single community.

On the exploitation of oil and natural resources in the region, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the State government’s policy mandating 70% jobs for locals failed to provide employment for residents of the region in the oil and natural gas companies in the Godavari region (Krishna-Godavari basin).

“The companies, namely ONGC, Reliance, GAIL and Vedanta, are exploring oil and natural gas resources in our region (KG Basin). I will apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi that these companies are not offering jobs to locals citing poor skills. We will also appeal to the Prime Minister for setting up of educational institutions for skill development if Jana Sena Party is voted to power,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

On English as medium of instruction in government schools, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “It is needed, but not at the cost of Telugu language.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan reiterated that the Godavari region had the potential to be developed as a tourist hub that would create more employment opportunities for local people.

