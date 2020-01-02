People are in favour of three capitals: Ambati

The war of words over the idea of three capitals is raging.

On Thursday, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu defend Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s move, and claimed that people of all the three regions in the State were happy with it.

Addressing the media at the central party office here, Mr. Rambabu said that three capitals did not mean construction of three cities. “What it means is establishing the centres of administration,” he added.

“Development across the State is possible only through decentralisation,” he asserted.

“Those who get elected are supposed to govern. They are not expected to carry out any mercantile activity. The TDP government had taken away 2,000 acres of assigned land illegally,” he observed.

Snipe at Naidu

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his benamis hugely benefited by purchasing 4,000 acres in the Capital region, he alleged. “All the wrongdoings of Mr. Naidu will be exposed,” Mr. Rambabu said.

“We will also take care of the farmers who gave land for the Capital city. Adverse comments against the Chief Minister in the name of farmers will not be tolerated,” said Mr. Rambabu.