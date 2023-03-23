ADVERTISEMENT

People are happy with Jagan’s administration, says Minister

March 23, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana attended the Ugadi celebrations organised by the district administration at Rajamannar temple

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on March 22 said that the people of Andhra Pradesh will continue to be happy in the Sobhakrut year too as the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was taking initiatives for the overall development of the State.

He attended the Ugadi celebrations organised by the district administration at Rajamannar temple. Speaking on the occasion, he hoped that the district would witness quick development in the new year.

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari felicitated priests, poets and writers on the occasion. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayors Isarapu Revathi Devi, Kolagatla Sravani, district tourism officer P.N.V. Lakshminarayana and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US