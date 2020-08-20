People advised to stay put in rehab centres

VELERUPADU (WEST GODAVARI)

20 August 2020 23:26 IST

Ministers visit flood-ravaged villages in West Godavari

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and district in-charge and I&PR Minister P. Venkataramaiah visited the flood-ravaged habitations in the Agency areas in West Godavari district on Thursday.

The Ministers, along with Eluru MP K. Sridhar, Polavaram MLA T. Balaraju, Collector R. Mutyala Raju, Joint Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, and ITDA Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana visited Rudramkota, Tarakurugommu, Polavaram and Velerupadu villages.

They interacted with the tribal people and the officers deputed on flood duty, and enquired about the situation.

“As the flood is rising in the Godavari again, people staying in the low-lying areas are requested to stay put in the rehabilitation centres,” Mr. Srinivas said.

The Ministers enquired with the Collector and the ITDA Project Officer about the facilities being provided in the rehabilitation centres. “The government is supplying rice, dal, oil and other essential items to the affected people,” Mr. Srinivas said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is personally monitoring the situation. He has directed that all measures be taken to prevent human loss,” said Mr. Venkataramaiah. He appreciated the officers and staff for rendering round-the-clock service in the flood-ravaged villages.

The Ministers waded through the flood water and visited the damaged houses at Rudramkota and Velerupadu. Later, they tasted the food at the rehabilitation centre arranged in the Velerupadu Tribal Welfare Girls Hostel.

Jangareddygudem RDO Y.N. Prasanna Lakshmi, Polavaram DSP M. Venkateshwara Rao, MRO Nazeemullah Shah, Velerupadu MRO Ramesh and officers of other departments accompanied the Ministers.