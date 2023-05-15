People across Godavari region pay tributes to Sir Arthur Cotton on his 220th birth anniversary

May 15, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

Public representatives, irrigation engineers and academicians on Monday celebrated the 220 th birth anniversary of Sir Arthur Cotton (1803-1899) across the Godavari region, recalling his contribution in converting the drought-hit delta into a prosperous region.

In Kakinada, erstwhile East Godavari Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopal and other members offered a floral tribute to the statue of Arthur Cotton on the ZP office premises.

British General and irrigation engineer Sir Arthur Cotton was instrumental in the construction of the Dowleswaram Anicut which was commissioned in March 1852.

In Rajamahendravaram, city MP Margani Bharat and other YSRCP leaders paid tributes to Sir Arthur Cotton. “The Godavari region will be indebted to Sir Arthur Cotton for his contribution to the delta,” said Mr. Bharat.

At Adikavi Nannaya University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju said the life and contributions of Sir Arthur Cotton to the Godavari region deserve to be taught to students.

In the villages along the Eastern, Central and Western Godavari delta, local people offered floral tributes to the statues of Sir Arthur Cotton in their localities.

