Penukonda medical college will benefit people from villages: MP

ANANTAPUR

31 May 2021 23:30 IST

Minister Sankaranarayana conducts ‘bhoomi puja’

Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana formally conducted the ‘bhoomi puja’ at the proposed construction site of the government medical college in 63 acres close to Penukonda town, after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually laid the foundation stone for the college on Monday.

The Minister told the Chief Minister that Penukonda would get its past glory back once the college was set up, as it used to be the capital of the Vijayanagara kings during the Krishnadevaraya period in the 15th century.

The 500-bed hospital would be of immense help to the people of rural areas who needed to travel more than 100 km for getting proper treatment facilities from the villages in the Penukonda revenue division, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said that he had experienced the lack of medical facilities in Kurnool district as a child and was happy to be part of all this development in the district and supervising the implementation. The Nadu-Nedu programme taken up by the Chief Minister had proved a boon for the people, he added.