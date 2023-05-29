ADVERTISEMENT

Penukonda KIA police bust online cricket betting

May 29, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sathya Sai district SP S.V. Madhav Reddy speaking to the media at Puttaparthi.

Personnel from KIA police station here arrested eight persons from Vijayawada for allegedly organising online betting. They also seized ₹10 lakh, 14 mobile phones and an SUV from the suspects.

Superintendent of police (SP) S.V. Madhav Reddy on Monday said the police busted the online betting, which was going on for quite some time in the district, following a complaint from a victim who was cheated recently.

The police organised special searches and investigated the case in Goa, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. An investigation is on to trace others. The police suspect that the user ID and passwords used for online betting were being sent by someone abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US