Penukonda KIA police bust online cricket betting

May 29, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

Personnel from KIA police station here arrested eight persons from Vijayawada for allegedly organising online betting. They also seized ₹10 lakh, 14 mobile phones and an SUV from the suspects.

Superintendent of police (SP) S.V. Madhav Reddy on Monday said the police busted the online betting, which was going on for quite some time in the district, following a complaint from a victim who was cheated recently.

The police organised special searches and investigated the case in Goa, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. An investigation is on to trace others. The police suspect that the user ID and passwords used for online betting were being sent by someone abroad.