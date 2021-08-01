Andhra Pradesh

Pensions worth ₹1,109 crore disbursed

The government disbursed social security pensions across the State on Sunday.

The village / ward volunteers handed over pensions worth ₹1,109.16 crore to the beneficiaries at their door step. The volunteers could cover 77.03% of the beneficiaries by 5 p.m. The disbursement that began at dawn continued till evening.

The government released a total of ₹1,455.87 crore for the purpose. As many as 60.50 lakh beneficiaries would receive pension this month.

The government is implementing an AI-based Real Time Beneficiary Identification System (RBIS) for authentication of the pensioners. If both the systems – biometric and RBIS – fail to recognise the beneficiary, the authorised biometric of the family members of the pensioner is being considered.

The beneficiaries include the aged, widows, toddy-tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, ART (PLHIV) persons, traditional cobblers, disabled persons, transgender, and dappu artistes.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 11:11:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pensions-worth-1109-crore-disbursed/article35671270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY