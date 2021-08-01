Pensions worth ₹1,109 crore disbursed

The government disbursed social security pensions across the State on Sunday.

The village / ward volunteers handed over pensions worth ₹1,109.16 crore to the beneficiaries at their door step. The volunteers could cover 77.03% of the beneficiaries by 5 p.m. The disbursement that began at dawn continued till evening.

The government released a total of ₹1,455.87 crore for the purpose. As many as 60.50 lakh beneficiaries would receive pension this month.

The government is implementing an AI-based Real Time Beneficiary Identification System (RBIS) for authentication of the pensioners. If both the systems – biometric and RBIS – fail to recognise the beneficiary, the authorised biometric of the family members of the pensioner is being considered.

The beneficiaries include the aged, widows, toddy-tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, ART (PLHIV) persons, traditional cobblers, disabled persons, transgender, and dappu artistes.