ADVERTISEMENT

Pensions will be discontinued if benefits not collected for three consecutive months, says A.P. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

Published - November 22, 2024 04:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh simplifies pension distribution process, with new rules for non-collection and widow’s pension in place

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

If a beneficiary has not collected a pension for two consecutive months, the total amount will be paid in the third month, says Kondapalli Srinivas. File | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

MSME, Rural Poverty Eradication, and Empowerment of NRI Affairs Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to simplify the distribution of pensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a beneficiary has not collected the pension for two consecutive months, the total amount will be paid in the third month,” he said in a statement on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

“If pensions are not collected for three consecutive months, the beneficiary will be permanently discontinued as a pensioner, and recognised as a permanent migrant. However, once they return to their original place, they can apply for the restoration of their pension,” he said.

Additionally, in the case of the sudden death of the head of a family receiving an old-age pension, the wife would be granted the widow’s pension in the following month. The government has issued relevant orders to the officials for the smooth implementation of these decision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The orders have been issued at the district level, directing the District Rural Development Project Directors, MPDOs, and Municipal Commissioners to take the necessary actions as per the government’s directives, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US