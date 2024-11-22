Pensions will be discontinued if benefits not collected for three consecutive months, says A.P. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

MSME, Rural Poverty Eradication, and Empowerment of NRI Affairs Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to simplify the distribution of pensions.

“If a beneficiary has not collected the pension for two consecutive months, the total amount will be paid in the third month,” he said in a statement on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

“If pensions are not collected for three consecutive months, the beneficiary will be permanently discontinued as a pensioner, and recognised as a permanent migrant. However, once they return to their original place, they can apply for the restoration of their pension,” he said.

Additionally, in the case of the sudden death of the head of a family receiving an old-age pension, the wife would be granted the widow’s pension in the following month. The government has issued relevant orders to the officials for the smooth implementation of these decision.

The orders have been issued at the district level, directing the District Rural Development Project Directors, MPDOs, and Municipal Commissioners to take the necessary actions as per the government’s directives, he added.