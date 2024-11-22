 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pensions will be discontinued if benefits not collected for three consecutive months, says A.P. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh simplifies pension distribution process, with new rules for non-collection and widow’s pension in place

Published - November 22, 2024 04:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
If a beneficiary has not collected a pension for two consecutive months, the total amount will be paid in the third month, says Kondapalli Srinivas. File

If a beneficiary has not collected a pension for two consecutive months, the total amount will be paid in the third month, says Kondapalli Srinivas. File | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

MSME, Rural Poverty Eradication, and Empowerment of NRI Affairs Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to simplify the distribution of pensions.

“If a beneficiary has not collected the pension for two consecutive months, the total amount will be paid in the third month,” he said in a statement on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

“If pensions are not collected for three consecutive months, the beneficiary will be permanently discontinued as a pensioner, and recognised as a permanent migrant. However, once they return to their original place, they can apply for the restoration of their pension,” he said.

Additionally, in the case of the sudden death of the head of a family receiving an old-age pension, the wife would be granted the widow’s pension in the following month. The government has issued relevant orders to the officials for the smooth implementation of these decision.

The orders have been issued at the district level, directing the District Rural Development Project Directors, MPDOs, and Municipal Commissioners to take the necessary actions as per the government’s directives, he added.

Published - November 22, 2024 04:41 am IST

Related Topics

pension and welfare / interior policy / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.