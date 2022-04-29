Pensions amounting to ₹1,548 crore to be disbursed from May 1 to 5  

About 60 lakh beneficiaries to receive the amount at their doorstep

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development B. Mutyala Naidu has said that social security pensions amounting to nearly ₹1,548 crore will be disbursed to 60.88 lakh beneficiaries from May 1 to 5.

In a press release, Mr. Mutyala Naidu said that the amount had already been transferred to the village / ward secretariats. The pensions would be disbursed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries through biometric, iris and facial authentication, and Real Time Identification of Beneficiary System.

A total of 2.66 lakh volunteers and 15,000 welfare education assistants and ward welfare development secretaries will be involved in the exercise. Call centres have been set up at the DRDA offices in all districts to monitor the exercise.