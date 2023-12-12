HamberMenu
Pensioners will receive ₹3,000 from January 1, says Minister Amarnath

December 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Industries and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath said that pensioners across the State will receive ₹3,000 as pension from January 1. A decision to this effect will be taken by the State government at its cabinet meeting scheduled on December 15.

Terming the resignations by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs as ‘a storm in a tea cup’ Mr. Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been alerting the MLAs regarding their performance since his first review meeting and on several occasions, the non-performing MLAs were warned and urged to mend their ways. He further said that the elections were just a hundred days away and expressed confidence that the people of the State would re-elect Mr. Jagan.

