Pensioners urge Jagan to release DA arrears

VIZIANAGARAM

08 June 2021 23:03 IST

Andhra Pradesh Government Retired Employees Association’s Vizianagaram district president Ramachandra Panda on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to release the dearness allowance (DA) arrears immediately as many retired employees were in a state of financial difficulty due to their meagre pension.

In a press release, Mr. Panda said that the release of DA arrears would greatly benefit the seniormost retired employees as their pension was little compared to employees who have retired recently.

Mr. Panda also urged the Chief Minister to finalise the Pay Revision Commission issue, saying it would help retired employees receive more pension which was necessary to meet the cost of living and skyrocketing inflation.