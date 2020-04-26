Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh to get full payment

The State government has decided to pay full pension to all categories as per the usual scale and procedure.

In a GO 37 that was issued on Sunday, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said, “The government, after having considered the hardships being faced by the pensioners, hereby orders for the payment of full pensions to all the categories of pensioners, as per the usual scale and procedure.”

Plea against deferment

The order assumes significance in the wake of a case filed in the High Court challenging the government’s decision to defer pensions until further orders. The petitioner argued that deferring pensions was unconstitutional.

Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu put forth similar arguments and urged the government to pay full pension.

The government issued orders on March 31 and April 4 deferring the payment of Salaries/ Wages/ Remuneration/ Honorarium/ pensions. Ms. Sawhney, in GO 37, said that the government orders that the deferred payment of salaries/ wages/ remuneration/ honorarium, as per the pattern prescribed in the earlier GOs , would continue for April payable in May. The DTA/PAO/DWA and all the Drawing & Disbursing Officers shall ensure that the order is implemented, sans deviation. The CEO, CFMS, A.P. was requested to take necessary action in the matter.