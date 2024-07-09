ADVERTISEMENT

Pensioners’ association seeks payment of arrears and medical reimbursement

Updated - July 09, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 07:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Government should pay interim relief and take steps for more financial benefits in the new PRC which would be appointed very soon, urges association’s Vizianagaram district president

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Government Pensioners Association Vizianagaram district president Ramachandra Panda speaking at a meeting held in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Government Pensioners Association Vizianagaram district president Ramachandra Panda and associate president K. Ramarao on Tuesday asked the government to ensure payment of arrears with regard to the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and clear all pending bills pertaining to medical reimbursement.

Speaking at the association’s general body meeting, Mr. Ramachandra urged the government to pay interim relief and take steps for more financial benefits in the new PRC which would be appointed very soon.

He also urged the government to withdraw the cases filed against A.P. Government Employees Association State president K.R. Suryanarayana, who had faced many troubles during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime for raising the issues of the staff. Meanwhile, the association elected T. Prasada Rao as the vice-president and M.P. Tirupati Rao as the general secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US