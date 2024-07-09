Pensioners’ association seeks payment of arrears and medical reimbursement

Andhra Pradesh Government Pensioners Association Vizianagaram district president Ramachandra Panda and associate president K. Ramarao on Tuesday asked the government to ensure payment of arrears with regard to the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and clear all pending bills pertaining to medical reimbursement.

Speaking at the association’s general body meeting, Mr. Ramachandra urged the government to pay interim relief and take steps for more financial benefits in the new PRC which would be appointed very soon.

He also urged the government to withdraw the cases filed against A.P. Government Employees Association State president K.R. Suryanarayana, who had faced many troubles during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime for raising the issues of the staff. Meanwhile, the association elected T. Prasada Rao as the vice-president and M.P. Tirupati Rao as the general secretary.

