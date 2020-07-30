Pensioner Forum appeals to VPT on COVID treatment

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 July 2020 23:38 IST

The Ports Pensioners Forum has appealed to Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman Ram Mohan Rao to permit referring of COVID-19 cases of VPT to empanelled hospitals or alternatively allow them to get the testing done on their own and later get the testing charges reimbursed.

In a letter to the Chairman, All India Ports Pensioners Forum coordinator Gundu Appala Raju said that referring COVID-19 cases of VPT to KGH or Chest Hospital, which are providing free services to patients from different corners of the city and district, was resulting in VPT patients having to wait for several hours, or in some cases, even days, to get treatment.

“VPT is referring non-COVID cases to empanelled hospitals. These patients have to undergo COVID tests before admission. But the cost has to be borne by the patients,” Mr. Appala Raju said, requesting the Chairman to issue instructions to the Chief Medical Officer of VPT to cover COVID-19 tests also in the referral.

He also sought provision of facilities at the isolation ward at the GJ Hospital of Port, arrange for the supply of Vitamin C and D tablets at the GJH in view of the shortage of these drugs in the city, and provision of a sanitisation tunnel at the entrance of Port Administrative Office Building (AOB) to sanitise all visitors/employees to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr. Appala Raju sought that these measures should be extended to both in-service and retired employees and their families.