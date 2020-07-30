Pensioner Forum appeals to VPT on COVID treatment

The Ports Pensioners Forum has appealed to Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman Ram Mohan Rao to permit referring of COVID-19 cases of VPT to empanelled hospitals or alternatively allow them to get the testing done on their own and later get the testing charges reimbursed.
In a letter to the Chairman, All India Ports Pensioners Forum coordinator Gundu Appala Raju said that referring COVID-19 cases of VPT to KGH or Chest Hospital, which are providing free services to patients from different corners of the city and district, was resulting in VPT patients having to wait for several hours, or in some cases, even days, to get treatment.
“VPT is referring non-COVID cases to empanelled hospitals. These patients have to undergo COVID tests before admission. But the cost has to be borne by the patients,” Mr. Appala Raju said, requesting the Chairman to issue instructions to the Chief Medical Officer of VPT to cover COVID-19 tests also in the referral.
He also sought provision of facilities at the isolation ward at the GJ Hospital of Port, arrange for the supply of Vitamin C and D tablets at the GJH in view of the shortage of these drugs in the city, and provision of a sanitisation tunnel at the entrance of Port Administrative Office Building (AOB) to sanitise all visitors/employees to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mr. Appala Raju sought that these measures should be extended to both in-service and retired employees and their families.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath