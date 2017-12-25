Pension scam: 30 civic employees suspended

Kadapa district Collector T. Babu Rao Naidu has ordered the suspension of 30 municipal employees and termination of services of seven outsourced employees of the Kadapa Municipal Corporation following an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of the NTR Bharosa old-age pension funds to the tune of ₹4.86 lakh. The Collector issued orders suspending 30 municipal employees, including three senior assistants, nine junior assistants, 11 bill collectors, three record assistants, two RNRMs, a non-technical work inspector, and an attender.

Seven outsourced employees were dismissed from service.

In the wake of allegations of swindling of funds, the Collector had ordered an inquiry by the Kadapa Joint Collector II Siva Reddy.

Mr. Siva Reddy inquired with 128 employees and submitted a report confirming embezzlement of old-age pension funds of ₹4.86 lakh.

Mr. Babu Rao Naidu said he received information that irregularities took place in pension disbursal in all the municipalities and mandals, and hence vigil was stepped up.

Stern warning

Stating that pensions were sanctioned in the names of deceased beneficiaries and misappropriated, he warned of stern action against those guilty.

Pension disbursal in the mandals was the responsibility of the MPDOs, the Collector said, and urged the officials to disburse pensions without giving scope for irregularities.