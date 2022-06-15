Pension robbery case cracked in Nellore distict of Andhra Pradesh

Seven persons arrested, ₹15.89 lakh recovered

Seven persons arrested, ₹15.89 lakh recovered

The police have achieved a breakthrough in a pension theft case with the arrest of seven persons and recovery of ₹15.89 lakh from them, at Musunuru village, near Kavali, in SPSR Nellore district, on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao told reporters that pursuing leads, a team of Nellore Rural police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Harinatha Reddy, arrested the seven suspected offenders who had allegedly decamped with the pension amount of ₹13. 56 lakh drawn from a bank for distribution among beneficiaries by a person working as an education and welfare assistant in Alluru, on May 31. Police also recovered ₹2.33 lakh in cash stolen using the similar modus operandi by the accused within Bitragunta police station limits.

Two motorcycles used to commit the offence had been recovered from the offenders identified as Udaya Babu (21), Govindaraju (22), Narendra Prasad (28), Suresh Reddy (25), Krishna (25), Teja Reddy (21) and C Sashikumar (23), Mr. Rao added.