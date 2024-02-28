ADVERTISEMENT

Pension for landless poor in Amaravati region in Andhra Pradesh doubled

February 28, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has enhanced the monthly pension to the landless poor in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) region to ₹5,000 from ₹2,500, with effect from February 2024 and payable from March 1, 2024 onwards.

Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) Y. Srilakshmi, in G.O. Ms. No. 33 released on February 28 (Wednesday), said that based on the recommendations made by the CRDA Commissioner, the Andhra Pradesh government has increased the pension amount. She instructed the CRDA Commissioner to take the necessary steps to implement the order. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to an appeal in this regard made by Prathipadu MLA M. Sucharitha recently.

It may be noted that the YSRCP has fielded Ms. Sucharitha from Tadikonda Assembly Constituency under which the CRDA region falls.

