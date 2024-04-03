GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Pension distribution commences in Andhra Pradesh

25.66 lakh of the total 65.69 lakh beneficiaries received social security pensions for the month of April, says Principal Secretary Sashibhushan Kumar

April 03, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The disbursement of pension to 25.66 lakh beneficiaries out of the total 65.69 lakh in the State for the month of April was completed, said Sashibhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, in a press release.

Further, the Principal Secretary said: “Instructions are issued to all the District Collectors to ensure that Village and Ward Secretariats start disbursing pensions from 7 a.m. onwards from Thursday, April 4, in view of summer heat waves.”  

The State government has been providing pensions at the Village and Ward Secretariats after the Election Commission of India (ECI) barred the volunteers from distributing the money in any form while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place.

He added that the government has released ₹1,951.69 crore towards the social security pensions and that the district Collectors made all arrangements for the smooth disbursement of the amount to all the beneficiaries from April 3 to 6. The disbursement of pensions has commenced in 13,669 village and ward secretariats out of the total 14,994 in the State on Wednesday, he maintained.

The instructions issued in the guidelines with respect to the mandatory disbursement of pensions at the doorstep to four extremely vulnerable categories are re-iterated, and the district Collectors are requested to ensure the same by duly designing an effective action plan for its execution, he said, assuring that pensioners under these categories need not come to the secretariat, and the pensions will be disbursed at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.