Pension distribution by secretariat staff ensures accountability, says Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on July 1 (Monday) said that the idea behind the distribution of social security pensions by the village and ward secretariat employees at the doorstep of the beneficiaries was to ‘ensure accountability and strengthen the systems that was weakened by the previous YSRCP government’.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan distributed the enhanced social security pensions to some beneficiaries during his maiden visit to the Pithapuram Assembly constituency he represents after taking charge as the Deputy Minister.

“There is an apprehension that the doorstep delivery of pensions will not be possible without the village and ward volunteers. However, it has been proved wrong as the village and ward secretariat staff could distribute the pensions within one and a half days. However, an alternative livelihood option will be explored for the village and ward volunteers,” he said.

Referring to the volunteer system, the Deputy Chief Minister said the village and ward volunteers were paid some allowance. “We can call it a token for their services. However, the distribution of the pensions by the secretariat employees guarantees accountability,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said increasing the social security pensions was a challenge. “Welfare schemes are essential, but development should also be given an equal priority,” he said.

He said that the need for the resurvey of the existing social security pensions would be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.

Kakinada Rural MLA Pantam Nanaji and other leaders were present.