Pension disbursement from June 1 to June 5 in Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 01, 2024 02:53 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh government has released an amount of ₹1,939.35 crore towards disbursement to 65,30,838 pensioners in the State.

The government issued instructions for disbursement of pensions for the month of May, 2024 payable in June, 2024. Social Security Pensions will be disbursed in two modes, including Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Door-to-Door disbursement.

Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development on Friday said that 47,74,733 pensions (73.11%) will be released through DBT mode and the pension amount will be credited to the pensioner’s account on June 1. Pensioners can withdraw cash at their convenience.

He added that 17,56,105 pensions (26.89%) will be released through Door-to-Door disbursement. All village/ward secretariats have drawn cash on May 31 and will start door-to-door disbursement of pensions from June 1 which will continue up to June 5, he added.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the District Collectors and banks to make adequate arrangements for the convenience of the pensioners, so that they receive their pensions without any hardship, inconvenience and on time, duly following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Mr. Shashi Bhushan Kumar informed.

