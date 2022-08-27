Penna, Sangam barrages all set for inauguration: Ambati Ram Babu

Special Correspondent NELLORE
August 27, 2022 20:18 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate to farmers the Penna Barrage and Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage in the first week of September, according to Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu.

Addressing the media here on Saturday after overseeing the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister's visit, he said it was gratifying to note that the foundation stone for the two projects had been laid by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and the twin projects were completed by his son. All the irrigation projects started during the erstwhile regime of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy under ''Jalayagnam'' would be completed on a top priority basis, he added.

Chairing the District Development review committee meeting, Mr. Rambabu, Minister in-charge of SPSR Nellore district, exhorted the officials to work in close coordination with MLAs to ensure that the benefits of welfare and development initiatives reached the beneficiaries.

Ruling party MLAs raised various pending issues in the implementation of welfare schemes in their constituencies.

Nellore Rural MLA K. Sridhar Reddy expressed displeasure over the ''poor'' civic infrastructure in Jaganannna housing layout at Vaviletipadu and threatened to launch a protest if the issue was not addressed within three months. The layout was unfit for living in view of waterlogging even in case of light rains, he lamented, adding that his repeated pleas to officials had not yielded positive results.

