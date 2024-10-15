ADVERTISEMENT

Pending railway projects in Tirupati district to be completed soon, say officials

Published - October 15, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Land will be acquired for the Tirupati-Katpadi double line project and the new line on Srikalahasti-Nadikudi soon, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

As per the plans announced by the district authorities on Tuesday, the pending railway projects in Tirupati district are expected to come to fruition soon.

The Tirupati-Katpadi double line project and the new line on the Srikalahasti-Nadikudi section has been stalled due to inordinate delay in land acquisition. District officials have prepared the road map for acquiring 37 acres of land in Pakala, Chandragiri and Tirupati rural mandals for doubling the existing line from Tirupati up to Pakala railway junction, spanning a distance of 45 km.

The suggestion was made by officials of the South Central Railways, Secunderabad, at a virtual meeting with District Collector S. Venkateswar and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal on Tuesday. Similarly, a virtual review meeting was held with Secretary to the Chief Minister P.S. Pradyumna, Principal Secretary (Transport and R&B) Kantilal Dande and other railway officials, where Mr. Venkateswar announced to clear the acquisition of 182 acres of land soon for the long-pending Srikalahasti-Nadikudi line.

