Pending bill issue rocks Zilla Parishad meeting in Anantapur

Bills are being cleared in order of priority and proposals have been sent to the government for additional funds, says Collector

January 17, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
ZPTC members of the YSRCP and the TDP arguing during the ZP general body meeting in Anantapur on Wednesday.

ZPTC members of the YSRCP and the TDP arguing during the ZP general body meeting in Anantapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma sought the district authorities to take immediate steps to verify and solve the issues raised in the general body meeting of the local body here on January 17 (Wednesday).

Addressing the meeting, Ms. Girijamma informed the Zilla Parishad members that they should submit representations about the problems in writing so that those could be effectively taken up by the district authorities.

Anantapur Collector M. Gautami said that some ZPTC members had brought to her notice that they had done some development works in their respective areas, and the bills were pending.

“Bills are being sanctioned for works in order of priority. The bills of several works have not been stopped. Action will be taken to clear the bills as per priority. Proposals have been sent to the government for additional funds. People’s health and drinking water are priority issues,” said the Collector.

The Roads and Buildings Department officials were directed to carry out minor repair works immediately. Action would be taken to solve the problems brought to the attention of the authorities, the Collector said.

Anantapur MLA Ananta Venkataramireddy said that given the drought conditions in the district, precautions should be taken to avoid drinking water problems in May and June. He said that the details of the pending bills related to the works done under the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project and rural water works should be submitted to the government.

The MLAs of the undivided Anantapur district would also be asked to take this matter to the attention of the government for release of funds.

The MLAs and officials of various departments were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, heated arguments were exchanged between the ZPTC members belonging to the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over reports of illegal sand mining in the district. The Zilla Parishad Chairperson assured that a detailed probe would be made into the issue.

