Pending Aarogyasri bills will be cleared soon, says official

The pending bills under the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme will be cleared soon, Principal Secretary (Health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said.

“The Government General Hospital (GGH) has Aarogyasri bills worth around ₹20 crore pending. The issue will be taken up with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The government is planning to release ₹6.2 crore at the earliest,” Mr. Jawahar Reddy said after inspecting the GGH, here on Wednesday.

New cancer block

He also spoke to the doctors and interacted with the patients about the quality of healthcare services being offered at the hospital.

He asked the hospital authorities to prepare an estimate for constructing a new multi-storied in-patient central block with 500 beds. “The construction of the new buildings at the GGH is under way. The cancer block is expected to be ready by March next year,” Mr. Jawahar Reddy said.

He said that the GGH must entertain in all the cases being referred by the urban and primary healthcare centres as the facility has specialist doctors.

“Plans are afoot to transform the Kurnool GGH into a regional pulmonary hospital. The government is according a top priority to healthcare and necessary help will be extended to all government hospitals in the State,” Mr. Jawahar Reddy said.

Erring staff warned

The official expressed displeasure over the absence of employees at the GGH. “Strict actions will be taken against staff for dereliction of duty,” he said.