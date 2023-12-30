ADVERTISEMENT

Pendency of cases down by 32% in district in 2023, says Anantapur SP

December 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A 43% surge in domestic violence and dowry harassment cases witnessed in district this year, says Anburajan

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan addressing the media after the year-end crime review meeting in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, on Saturday, addressing the media conference after the year-end crime review, said that the pendency of cases under investigation in Anantapur district has come down by 32% in the year 2023 due to the swift action initiated by the Police Department.

The district witnessed a sharp dip in cases of bodily offences, murder, and attempts to murder but saw a 43% surge in cases pertaining to domestic violence and dowry harassment, he said.

Cracking the whip on matka and gambling, the department invoked PD Act against 11 regular offenders during the year in question. ”Also, we have recovered more than 8,000 stolen mobile phones worth ₹13.57 crore during the last twelve months,” Mr. Anburajan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The district also saw a sharp decline of 28% in white-collar offences and a 15% fall in property-related offences, he said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US