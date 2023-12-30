GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pendency of cases down by 32% in district in 2023, says Anantapur SP

A 43% surge in domestic violence and dowry harassment cases witnessed in district this year, says Anburajan

December 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan addressing the media after the year-end crime review meeting in Anantapur on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan addressing the media after the year-end crime review meeting in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, on Saturday, addressing the media conference after the year-end crime review, said that the pendency of cases under investigation in Anantapur district has come down by 32% in the year 2023 due to the swift action initiated by the Police Department.

The district witnessed a sharp dip in cases of bodily offences, murder, and attempts to murder but saw a 43% surge in cases pertaining to domestic violence and dowry harassment, he said.

Cracking the whip on matka and gambling, the department invoked PD Act against 11 regular offenders during the year in question. ”Also, we have recovered more than 8,000 stolen mobile phones worth ₹13.57 crore during the last twelve months,” Mr. Anburajan said.

The district also saw a sharp decline of 28% in white-collar offences and a 15% fall in property-related offences, he said

