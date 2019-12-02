Pendency of cases cause for concern, says CJ

High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari has stressed the need for a systematic approach to bring down the number of pending cases and address the problem of pendency for good.

Justice Maheshwari was speaking at the inaugural session of the ‘1st AP Judicial Officers Conference’ organised at Acharya Nagarjuna University near here on Sunday. Judges and judicial officers from across the State took part in the conference.

Mr. Jitendra Kumar said that pendency of cases had been a cause for concern in the district courts and also in the High Court.

He said that there was a burden of approximately 12,000 cases on each of the 15 judges in the State’s High Court as 1.9 lakh cases were pending. The district judges too faced the same issue with hundreds of pending cases.

Justice Maheshwari further said that judges should maintain integrity and morality while delivering justice for which the Indian judiciary is known in the world.

He said that dispensation of justice was a divine work and it could be done only by divine grace.

“Judges decide the fate and fortune of the fellow men and selection to exercise the power is the issue of paramount consideration,” he said.