Penamaluru school authorised to offer IB diploma programme

February 17, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bloomingdale International School at Penamaluru has become an International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum school with the authorisation of a diploma programme for students of grade 11 and 12.

During a press conference here on Thursday, chairman of the school A. Vijaya Babu and head of the school K. Harsimran Kaur said a team verified various aspects of the school on February 2 and 3. Teachers of the school secured 20 commendations in different areas of programme development such as international mindedness, inclusivity, planning, teacher expertise and school facilities.

They said the diploma programme offered to local students would help them engage in higher order of thinking, facilitating conceptual and contextual academic mentoring with meaningful and experiential learning. This would increase their chances of getting placed in reputable universities such as Berkley, Harvard, UCLA, Nottinghamshire and MIT besides giving opportunities to join top Indian institutes such as IITs.