Penalty cut for building regularisation

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation has urged the people to utilise Building Penalisation Scheme and regularise their unauthorised structures before August 31.
Commissioner S.S. Varma said that the penalty had been reduced by 25% for the buildings constructed before 1997.
Mr. Varma said that stern action would be taken against property owners who did not come forward to regularise their structures.
“We will not issue the occupancy certificate. No further construction will be allowed on the premises. Power will also be withdrawn,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.