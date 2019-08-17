Andhra Pradesh

Penalty cut for building regularisation

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation has urged the people to utilise Building Penalisation Scheme and regularise their unauthorised structures before August 31.

Commissioner S.S. Varma said that the penalty had been reduced by 25% for the buildings constructed before 1997.

Mr. Varma said that stern action would be taken against property owners who did not come forward to regularise their structures.

“We will not issue the occupancy certificate. No further construction will be allowed on the premises. Power will also be withdrawn,” he added.

