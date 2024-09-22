GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pen expo attracts huge crowd in Vijayawada

Published - September 22, 2024 11:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A woman displaying different varieties of pens at the ‘Pen-O-Philia pen expo held in Vijayawada.

A woman displaying different varieties of pens at the ‘Pen-O-Philia pen expo held in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

An in-store pen exhibition, Pen-O-Philia, organised by the VHM’s Gallery at their store in the PVP Mall Road in Vijayawada from September 20 to 22 attracted a large number of enthusiasts.

Around 1,000 people have visited the exhibition, where pens from at least 25 brands were put on display with prices ranging from ₹50 to ₹2 lakh. At ₹2.15 lakh, the Pelikan brand pen is the costliest one at the store. “It is a limited edition. Across the world, there are only 888 pieces. We have put one of them on display here,” said Aniketh Desai, proprietor of VHM’s Gallery.

He said though their store has been showcasing pens belonging to premium brand for the past five years, it was the first time that they organised an expo. “With the overwhelming response we received, we intend to make it an annual affair from next year,” Mr. Aniketh Desai said.

Explaining the intent behind the expo, he said that they felt there is a lack of awareness among people about the range of pens available in the market and about why certain pens are engineered in a certain way. “Every pen has a story. The expensive pens are used for signing documents, while the cheaper ones for writing purposes,” he said.

During the expo-cum-sale, nearly 200 pens were sold, with the cost ranging from ₹200 to ₹35,000. “Some pens are meant to be kept as collectibles. Pen fanciers will know the value of expensive ones, and they buy it to sign important documents and to add to their collection,” he said.

Twelve representatives have come from across the country to represent their brands during the expo. Those that were put on display during the expo would not be available for purchase from Monday, however, people can have them ordered through the store, Mr. Aniketh Desai said.

Published - September 22, 2024 11:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.